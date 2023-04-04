After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

  • Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman picked up a hit in 72.4% of his games last year (118 of 163), with multiple hits in 58 of those contests (35.6%).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 13.5% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Freeman picked up an RBI in 64 games last year out 163 (39.3%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • He scored in 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 80
.305 AVG .338
.402 OBP .425
.466 SLG .547
28 XBH 42
9 HR 12
45 RBI 55
48/49 K/BB 54/47
3 SB 10
Home Away
81 GP 82
56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%)
24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%)
38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%)
10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%)
32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Marquez (1-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
