Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman picked up a hit in 72.4% of his games last year (118 of 163), with multiple hits in 58 of those contests (35.6%).
- He took the pitcher deep in 13.5% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman picked up an RBI in 64 games last year out 163 (39.3%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- He scored in 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|82
|56 (69.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|62 (75.6%)
|24 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|34 (41.5%)
|38 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|48 (58.5%)
|10 (12.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (14.6%)
|32 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|32 (39.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Marquez (1-0) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (3.00), 23rd in WHIP (.833), and 54th in K/9 (7.5) among pitchers who qualify.
