After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start German Marquez) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had an on-base percentage of .414 and slugged .508.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.

Freeman picked up a hit in 72.4% of his games last year (118 of 163), with multiple hits in 58 of those contests (35.6%).

He took the pitcher deep in 13.5% of his games last season (163 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman picked up an RBI in 64 games last year out 163 (39.3%), including 25 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

He scored in 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%), including 30 multi-run games (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10 Home Away 81 GP 82 56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%) 24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%) 38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%) 10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%) 32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)