(2-2) will take on the (2-2) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, April 4 at 10:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 5 strikeouts, German Marquez will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total has been set for the game.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (1-0, 3.00 ERA) vs Marquez - COL (1-0, 3.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers won 111, or 69.4%, of the 160 games they played as favorites last season.

The Dodgers had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when they were favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers hit 106 home runs at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win six times in 17 chances when named as an underdog of at least +220 or longer on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road outings).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 away from home.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Will Smith 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) David Peralta 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Max Muncy 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

