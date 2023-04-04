The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will play on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Jurickson Profar among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 212 total home runs last season.

Last year the Dodgers' .441 slugging percentage was second-best in MLB.

Los Angeles went 41-11 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Colorado scored the 15th-most runs in the majors last season with 698 (4.3 per game).

Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitchers had the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 2.81.

Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, first-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (1-0) takes the mound for the Dodgers to make his second start this season.

In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-2 Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies W 13-4 Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb

