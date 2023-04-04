Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) versus the Colorado Rockies (2-2) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Dodgers will look to Julio Urias against the Rockies and German Marquez.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Rockies 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers won 111, or 69.4%, of the 160 games they played as favorites last season.

Los Angeles had a record of 17-10, a 63% win rate, when it was favored by -275 or more by bookmakers last season.

The Dodgers have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.

The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule