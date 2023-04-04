David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: German Márquez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta had a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He homered in 8.1% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 135 (31.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|62
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (59.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.6%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Marquez (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .833 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
