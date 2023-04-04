On Tuesday, David Peralta (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: German Márquez

German Márquez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta had a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He homered in 8.1% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Peralta picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 135 (31.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 62 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)