On Tuesday, David Peralta (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be German Marquez. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: German Márquez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta had a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He homered in 8.1% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Peralta picked up an RBI in 43 games last year out of 135 (31.9%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 34 of 135 games last season (25.2%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored two or more runs.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 62
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrendered 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Marquez (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.00 ERA ranks 51st, .833 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 54th among qualifying pitchers this season.
