D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Russell, in his previous game (April 2 win against the Rockets) put up six points and four assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Russell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 18.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.8 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.8 PRA 24.5 27.1 28.2 PR 19.5 20.9 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Jazz

Russell's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Jazz have conceded 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Jazz have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

The Jazz allow 24.8 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 31 21 1 7 3 1 0 12/9/2022 36 30 3 2 6 1 0 10/21/2022 39 23 6 7 3 1 2

