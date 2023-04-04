D'Angelo Russell Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Jazz - April 4
D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Russell, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|17.8
|18.6
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.1
|2.8
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.8
|PRA
|24.5
|27.1
|28.2
|PR
|19.5
|20.9
|21.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.9
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Jazz
- Russell's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Jazz have conceded 117.8 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.
- On the glass, the Jazz have given up 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.
- The Jazz allow 24.8 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.
- Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/16/2023
|31
|21
|1
|7
|3
|1
|0
|12/9/2022
|36
|30
|3
|2
|6
|1
|0
|10/21/2022
|39
|23
|6
|7
|3
|1
|2
