Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Reaves tallied 18 points and eight assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-109 win versus the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Reaves, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.5 19.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 4.1 Assists 4.5 3.3 6.2 PRA 23.5 18.8 29.3 PR 18.5 15.5 23.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.5 per contest.

He's attempted 3.3 threes per game, or 8.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 117.8 points per contest.

On the glass, the Jazz are 16th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Jazz give up 24.8 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz have conceded 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the NBA.

Austin Reaves vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 30 11 4 1 0 0 0 11/4/2022 22 5 2 3 1 2 1

