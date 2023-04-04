Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the Utah Jazz on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Davis, in his previous game (April 2 win against the Rockets) posted 40 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Davis' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 26.6 28.8 Rebounds 11.5 12.4 12.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.5 PRA 42.5 41.5 43.5 PR 39.5 39 41 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 13.1% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.4 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.8 points per game.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.8 assists per game.

The Jazz are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 29 29 4 2 1 1 1 11/4/2022 35 22 8 2 1 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.