After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • He ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
  • Smith picked up a hit in 66.0% of his games last year (93 of 141), with more than one hit in 34 of those contests (24.1%).
  • Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
  • He scored in 60 of 141 games last year (42.6%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 68
.243 AVG .275
.335 OBP .359
.428 SLG .498
23 XBH 30
10 HR 14
43 RBI 44
49/29 K/BB 47/31
1 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 70
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%)
28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%)
26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Feltner makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, putting together a 4-9 record.
