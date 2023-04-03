After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

He ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

Smith picked up a hit in 66.0% of his games last year (93 of 141), with more than one hit in 34 of those contests (24.1%).

Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

He scored in 60 of 141 games last year (42.6%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)