Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- He ranked 61st in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- Smith picked up a hit in 66.0% of his games last year (93 of 141), with more than one hit in 34 of those contests (24.1%).
- Including the 141 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (17.0%), leaving the yard in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith drove in a run in 57 games last season out of 141 (40.4%), including multiple RBIs in 14.9% of those games (21 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- He scored in 60 of 141 games last year (42.6%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Feltner makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, putting together a 4-9 record.
