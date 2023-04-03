The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) play in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Monday at NRG Stadium, beginning at 9:20 PM. UConn is a 7.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -7.5 132.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn vs San Diego State Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 23-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Diego State has gone 19-16-0 ATS this season.

The Aztecs have played as an underdog of +300 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

San Diego State has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 78.1% 78.6 150.1 64.3 127.4 143.4 San Diego State 19 54.3% 71.5 150.1 63.1 127.4 137.9

Additional UConn vs San Diego State Insights & Trends

UConn has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Huskies have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.

San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Aztecs have gone over the total once.

The Huskies average 78.6 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs give up.

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 24-5 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

The Aztecs average 7.2 more points per game (71.5) than the Huskies give up (64.3).

San Diego State is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall when it scores more than 64.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 23-9-0 11-4 19-13-0 San Diego State 19-16-0 0-0 14-21-0

UConn vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

UConn San Diego State 15-2 Home Record 15-1 5-5 Away Record 8-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.