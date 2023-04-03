The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

  • Betts collected 154 hits while batting .269.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 48th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
  • Betts got a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Betts picked up an RBI in 51 of 146 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • In 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%) he scored a run, and in 25 of those games (17.1%) he scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 68
.278 AVG .260
.340 OBP .340
.532 SLG .535
38 XBH 40
16 HR 19
39 RBI 43
48/23 K/BB 56/32
7 SB 5
Home Away
75 GP 71
50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%)
44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%)
15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Feltner will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
