Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts collected 154 hits while batting .269.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 48th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.
- Betts got a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to home plate.
- Betts picked up an RBI in 51 of 146 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- In 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%) he scored a run, and in 25 of those games (17.1%) he scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|50 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (70.4%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (25.4%)
|44 (58.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|42 (59.2%)
|15 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (22.5%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (32.4%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Feltner will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
