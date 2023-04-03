The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts collected 154 hits while batting .269.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action last year, his batting average ranked 44th, his on-base percentage ranked 48th, and he was fourth in the league in slugging.

Betts got a hit in 100 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 31 games a year ago (out of 146 opportunities, 21.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to home plate.

Betts picked up an RBI in 51 of 146 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 18 of them. He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.

In 86 of 146 games last year (58.9%) he scored a run, and in 25 of those games (17.1%) he scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5 Home Away 75 GP 71 50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%) 44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%) 15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)