Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In six of 18 games last season (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one home run.
- In four of 18 games last season (22.2%), Vargas picked up an RBI, and three of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
- He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP, compiling a 4-9 record.
