After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In six of 18 games last season (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one home run.
  • In four of 18 games last season (22.2%), Vargas picked up an RBI, and three of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.
  • He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 4
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP, compiling a 4-9 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.