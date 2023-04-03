After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

In six of 18 games last season (33.3%), Vargas picked up at least one hit, including two multi-hit performances.

Logging a trip to the plate in 18 games last season, he hit one home run.

In four of 18 games last season (22.2%), Vargas picked up an RBI, and three of those games (16.7%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He touched home plate in four of his 18 games last season.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 4 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

