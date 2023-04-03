The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • Rojas picked up a hit in 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (18.6%).
  • Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21.4% of his 140 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 29 of 140 games last season (20.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.6%) he scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Feltner starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP, compiling a 4-9 record.
