Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Rojas picked up a hit in 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (18.6%).
- Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.4% of his 140 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 29 of 140 games last season (20.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.6%) he scored more than once.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Feltner starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP, compiling a 4-9 record.
