The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

Rojas picked up a hit in 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (18.6%).

Including the 140 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in six of them (4.3%), leaving the yard in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.4% of his 140 games a year ago, Rojas picked up an RBI (30 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 29 of 140 games last season (20.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.6%) he scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)