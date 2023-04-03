After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • Muncy got a hit in 50.7% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
  • He homered in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy drove in a run in 42 games last year out 140 (30.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
  • In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he put together a 4-9 record, a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games.
