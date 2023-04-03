After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

Muncy got a hit in 50.7% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.

He homered in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy drove in a run in 42 games last year out 140 (30.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.

In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1 Home Away 68 GP 72 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%) 29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%) 11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%) 22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)