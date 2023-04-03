Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- Muncy got a hit in 50.7% of his 140 games last year, with multiple hits in 12.9% of them.
- He homered in 21 of 140 games in 2022 (15.0%), including 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy drove in a run in 42 games last year out 140 (30.0%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He drove in three or more runs in eight games.
- In 56 of 140 games last season (40.0%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he put together a 4-9 record, a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games.
