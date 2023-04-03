Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate (2022)

Heyward hit .204 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Heyward picked up at least one hit 20 times last season in 48 games played (41.7%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).

Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.

Heyward picked up an RBI in nine of 48 games last season (18.8%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 20.8% of his games last year (10 of 48), he scored at least one run, and in four (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 22 .164 AVG .243 .243 OBP .312 .209 SLG .343 3 XBH 4 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 18/6 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 23 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)