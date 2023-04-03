Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jason Heyward At The Plate (2022)

  • Heyward hit .204 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Heyward picked up at least one hit 20 times last season in 48 games played (41.7%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
  • Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • Heyward picked up an RBI in nine of 48 games last season (18.8%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 20.8% of his games last year (10 of 48), he scored at least one run, and in four (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
23 GP 22
.164 AVG .243
.243 OBP .312
.209 SLG .343
3 XBH 4
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
18/6 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 23
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (21.7%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
