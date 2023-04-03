Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the hill, on April 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jason Heyward At The Plate (2022)
- Heyward hit .204 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Heyward picked up at least one hit 20 times last season in 48 games played (41.7%), including multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).
- Appearing in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- Heyward picked up an RBI in nine of 48 games last season (18.8%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 20.8% of his games last year (10 of 48), he scored at least one run, and in four (8.3%) he scored two or more runs.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|22
|.164
|AVG
|.243
|.243
|OBP
|.312
|.209
|SLG
|.343
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|18/6
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (21.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
