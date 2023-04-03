Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
On Monday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had a .414 on-base percentage while slugging .508.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman got a hit 118 times last year in 163 games (72.4%), including 58 multi-hit games (35.6%).
- He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (22 of 163), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.3% of his games a season ago (64 of 163), Freeman picked up an RBI. In 25 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
- In 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|82
|56 (69.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|62 (75.6%)
|24 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|34 (41.5%)
|38 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|48 (58.5%)
|10 (12.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (14.6%)
|32 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|32 (39.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Feltner will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- Over his 20 appearances last season he put together a 4-9 record, had a 5.83 ERA, and a 1.408 WHIP.
