On Monday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had a .414 on-base percentage while slugging .508.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.

Freeman got a hit 118 times last year in 163 games (72.4%), including 58 multi-hit games (35.6%).

He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (22 of 163), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.3% of his games a season ago (64 of 163), Freeman picked up an RBI. In 25 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.

In 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10 Home Away 81 GP 82 56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%) 24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%) 38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%) 10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%) 32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

