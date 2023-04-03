On Monday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 2-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Feltner. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

  • Freeman had a .414 on-base percentage while slugging .508.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, his batting average ranked second, his on-base percentage ranked third, and he was 13th in the league in slugging.
  • Freeman got a hit 118 times last year in 163 games (72.4%), including 58 multi-hit games (35.6%).
  • He went yard in 13.5% of his games last year (22 of 163), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 39.3% of his games a season ago (64 of 163), Freeman picked up an RBI. In 25 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in eight contests.
  • In 86 of 163 games last year (52.8%) he scored a run, and in 30 of those games (18.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 80
.305 AVG .338
.402 OBP .425
.466 SLG .547
28 XBH 42
9 HR 12
45 RBI 55
48/49 K/BB 54/47
3 SB 10
Home Away
81 GP 82
56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%)
24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%)
38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%)
10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%)
32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff was 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Feltner will start for the Rockies, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Over his 20 appearances last season he put together a 4-9 record, had a 5.83 ERA, and a 1.408 WHIP.
