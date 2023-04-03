Jurickson Profar will lead the way for the Colorado Rockies (2-2) on Monday, April 3, when they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) in an early-season matchup at Dodger Stadium at 10:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-225). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers were favorites in 160 games last season and won 111 (69.4%) of those contests.

Last season, the Dodgers won 40 of their 58 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Dodgers hit 106 home runs at home last season (1.3 per game).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 in home contests.

The Rockies won in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Rockies came away with a win 12 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

Colorado averaged 0.6 homers per game when playing away from home last season (51 total in road contests).

The Rockies averaged 2.4 extra-base hits per game while slugging .336 on the road.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) David Peralta 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Max Muncy 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

