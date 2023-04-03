How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 212 total home runs last season.
- Last year the Dodgers ranked second in the majors with a .441 slugging percentage.
- Los Angeles went 41-11 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.
- Colorado scored 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 15th in MLB.
- Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.
- Los Angeles had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Los Angeles pitched to a 2.81 ERA last season, which ranked first in baseball.
- Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, first-best in the majors.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Zac Gallen
|3/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Home
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Ryan Feltner
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
