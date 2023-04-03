Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 212 total home runs last season.

Last year the Dodgers ranked second in the majors with a .441 slugging percentage.

Los Angeles went 41-11 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Colorado scored 698 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 15th in MLB.

Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers led the league with a .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Los Angeles pitched to a 2.81 ERA last season, which ranked first in baseball.

Dodgers pitchers had a 1.050 WHIP last season, first-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-2 Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies - Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson

