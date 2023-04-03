Monday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (2-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-2) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rockies taking home the win. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on April 3.

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove versus the Rockies and Ryan Feltner.

Dodgers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 4, Dodgers 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

Last season, the Dodgers were favored 160 times and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

Last season, Los Angeles won 40 of its 58 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.

The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).

Dodgers Schedule