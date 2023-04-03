The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

Peralta reached base via a hit in 78 of 135 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 21.5% of those games (29 of them).

He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (11 of 135), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta drove in a run in 31.9% of his games last season (43 of 135), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those games (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 34 of 135 games last year (25.2%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 62 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

