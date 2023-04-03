The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Peralta reached base via a hit in 78 of 135 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 21.5% of those games (29 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (11 of 135), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Peralta drove in a run in 31.9% of his games last season (43 of 135), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those games (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • In 34 of 135 games last year (25.2%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored more than once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0
73 GP 62
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Feltner starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
