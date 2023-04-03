David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peralta, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Peralta reached base via a hit in 78 of 135 games last season (57.8%), including multiple hits in 21.5% of those games (29 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last year (11 of 135), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta drove in a run in 31.9% of his games last season (43 of 135), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those games (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 34 of 135 games last year (25.2%) he touched home plate, and in five of those games (3.7%) he scored more than once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|62
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (59.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.6%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Feltner starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he started and went six innings.
- Last season he finished with a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP over his 20 games, compiling a 4-9 record.
