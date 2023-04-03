After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 65 of 120 games last year (54.2%) Taylor got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor drove in a run in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of them (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score in 38 of his 120 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored six times (5.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 61
.222 AVG .225
.320 OBP .300
.378 SLG .374
16 XBH 22
6 HR 4
23 RBI 20
73/22 K/BB 87/24
6 SB 4
Home Away
55 GP 65
30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%)
9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%)
23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%)
6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%)
15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Feltner gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • In 20 games last season he compiled a 4-9 record and had a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP.
