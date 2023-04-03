Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rockies - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 65 of 120 games last year (54.2%) Taylor got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor drove in a run in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of them (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score in 38 of his 120 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored six times (5.0%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.378
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|20
|73/22
|K/BB
|87/24
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|65
|30 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.8%)
|9 (16.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.5%)
|23 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.1%)
|6 (10.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.2%)
|15 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.6%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.08 team ERA ranked last across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Feltner gets the call to start for the Rockies, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- In 20 games last season he compiled a 4-9 record and had a 5.83 ERA and a 1.408 WHIP.
