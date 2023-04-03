After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

In 65 of 120 games last year (54.2%) Taylor got at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (17.5%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 10 of 120 games in 2022 (8.3%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor drove in a run in 25.8% of his 120 games last year, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of them (10). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score in 38 of his 120 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored six times (5.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 61 .222 AVG .225 .320 OBP .300 .378 SLG .374 16 XBH 22 6 HR 4 23 RBI 20 73/22 K/BB 87/24 6 SB 4 Home Away 55 GP 65 30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%) 9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%) 23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%) 6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%) 15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

