After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

  • Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 61st, his on-base percentage ranked 37th, and he was 33rd in the league in slugging.
  • Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
  • He went yard in 17.0% of his games last year (24 of 141), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith drove in a run in 57 out of 141 games last season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (14.9%).
  • In 42.6% of his 141 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
68 GP 68
.243 AVG .275
.335 OBP .359
.428 SLG .498
23 XBH 30
10 HR 14
43 RBI 44
49/29 K/BB 47/31
1 SB 0
Home Away
71 GP 70
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%)
28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%)
10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%)
26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Davies makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.