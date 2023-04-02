After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 61st, his on-base percentage ranked 37th, and he was 33rd in the league in slugging.

Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).

He went yard in 17.0% of his games last year (24 of 141), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Smith drove in a run in 57 out of 141 games last season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (14.9%).

In 42.6% of his 141 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .243 AVG .275 .335 OBP .359 .428 SLG .498 23 XBH 30 10 HR 14 43 RBI 44 49/29 K/BB 47/31 1 SB 0 Home Away 71 GP 70 43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (71.4%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.1%) 28 (39.4%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (45.7%) 10 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (20.0%) 26 (36.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (44.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)