Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Will Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .260 with 26 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 60 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 61st, his on-base percentage ranked 37th, and he was 33rd in the league in slugging.
- Smith picked up at least one hit 93 times last year in 141 games played (66.0%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (24.1%).
- He went yard in 17.0% of his games last year (24 of 141), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith drove in a run in 57 out of 141 games last season (40.4%), with more than one RBI in 21 of them (14.9%).
- In 42.6% of his 141 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had eight games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.7%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.243
|AVG
|.275
|.335
|OBP
|.359
|.428
|SLG
|.498
|23
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|14
|43
|RBI
|44
|49/29
|K/BB
|47/31
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|70
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (71.4%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.1%)
|28 (39.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (45.7%)
|10 (14.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|14 (20.0%)
|26 (36.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|31 (44.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Davies makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
