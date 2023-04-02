Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-4 with three home runs and eight RBI in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He hit three homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- Thompson picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 84 games played (51.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).
- Including the 84 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 13 of them (15.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson drove in a run in 24 games last season out of 84 (28.6%), including multiple RBIs in 14.3% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- He scored in 31 of 84 games last year (36.9%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.308
|AVG
|.209
|.416
|OBP
|.292
|.606
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|18
|39/18
|K/BB
|54/14
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|24 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|8 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (14.3%)
|17 (40.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (33.3%)
|6 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (16.7%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old righty, started and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 2-5 record, had a 4.09 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
