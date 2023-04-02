After going 3-for-4 with three home runs and eight RBI in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Thompson picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 84 games played (51.2%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (16.7%).

Including the 84 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 13 of them (15.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson drove in a run in 24 games last season out of 84 (28.6%), including multiple RBIs in 14.3% of those games (12 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

He scored in 31 of 84 games last year (36.9%), including five multi-run games (6.0%).

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 40 .308 AVG .209 .416 OBP .292 .606 SLG .417 18 XBH 10 6 HR 7 23 RBI 18 39/18 K/BB 54/14 1 SB 3 Home Away 42 GP 42 24 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%) 8 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (14.3%) 17 (40.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (33.3%) 6 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (16.7%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

