Rui Hachimura's Los Angeles Lakers face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Hachimura posted four points and six rebounds in a 123-111 win against the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hachimura's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 11.1 7.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 2.9 Assists -- 0.9 0.5 PRA -- 16.3 11 PR -- 15.4 10.5 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Rockets

Hachimura's Lakers average 104.7 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are one of the league's fastest, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 118.8 points per contest.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked 21st in the NBA, conceding 26 per contest.

The Rockets are the worst squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 17 5 0 0 1 1 0

