The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

  • Betts registered 154 hits while batting .269.
  • He ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.
  • Betts had a hit 100 times last year in 146 games (68.5%), including 42 multi-hit games (28.8%).
  • He hit a home run in 21.2% of his games last season (146 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 51 of 146 games last year (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
  • He scored in 58.9% of his games last season (86 of 146), with more than one run on 25 occasions (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 68
.278 AVG .260
.340 OBP .340
.532 SLG .535
38 XBH 40
16 HR 19
39 RBI 43
48/23 K/BB 56/32
7 SB 5
75 GP 71
50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%)
44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%)
15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Davies starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, compiling a 2-5 record.
