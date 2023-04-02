The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)

Betts registered 154 hits while batting .269.

He ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.

Betts had a hit 100 times last year in 146 games (68.5%), including 42 multi-hit games (28.8%).

He hit a home run in 21.2% of his games last season (146 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 51 of 146 games last year (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.

He scored in 58.9% of his games last season (86 of 146), with more than one run on 25 occasions (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 68 .278 AVG .260 .340 OBP .340 .532 SLG .535 38 XBH 40 16 HR 19 39 RBI 43 48/23 K/BB 56/32 7 SB 5 Home Away 75 GP 71 50 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (70.4%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 18 (25.4%) 44 (58.7%) Games w/1+ Run 42 (59.2%) 15 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 16 (22.5%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (32.4%)

