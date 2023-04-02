Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Mookie Betts, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate (2022)
- Betts registered 154 hits while batting .269.
- He ranked 44th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among the qualified batters in baseball last season.
- Betts had a hit 100 times last year in 146 games (68.5%), including 42 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- He hit a home run in 21.2% of his games last season (146 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51 of 146 games last year (34.9%), Betts drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
- He scored in 58.9% of his games last season (86 of 146), with more than one run on 25 occasions (17.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|68
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.340
|OBP
|.340
|.532
|SLG
|.535
|38
|XBH
|40
|16
|HR
|19
|39
|RBI
|43
|48/23
|K/BB
|56/32
|7
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|71
|50 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (70.4%)
|24 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|18 (25.4%)
|44 (58.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|42 (59.2%)
|15 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|16 (22.5%)
|28 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (32.4%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Davies starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, compiling a 2-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.