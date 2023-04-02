The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 81 of 140 games last year (57.9%) Rojas had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 21.4% of his 140 games a year ago, Rojas drove in a run (30 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 29 of 140 games last year (20.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.6%) he scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Davies will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
