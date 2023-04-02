Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Rojas, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 81 of 140 games last year (57.9%) Rojas had at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.4% of his 140 games a year ago, Rojas drove in a run (30 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (3.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 29 of 140 games last year (20.7%) he scored a run, and in five of those games (3.6%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to surrender 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Davies will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.