On Sunday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.

Muncy reached base via a hit in 71 of 140 games last season (50.7%), including multiple hits in 12.9% of those games (18 of them).

He hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy drove in a run in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.

He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including 13 multi-run games (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .211 AVG .182 .300 OBP .356 .408 SLG .360 23 XBH 21 11 HR 10 34 RBI 35 72/30 K/BB 69/61 1 SB 1 Home Away 68 GP 72 39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%) 10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%) 29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%) 11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%) 22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)