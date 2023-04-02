On Sunday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)

  • Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
  • Muncy reached base via a hit in 71 of 140 games last season (50.7%), including multiple hits in 12.9% of those games (18 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy drove in a run in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
  • He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including 13 multi-run games (9.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 69
.211 AVG .182
.300 OBP .356
.408 SLG .360
23 XBH 21
11 HR 10
34 RBI 35
72/30 K/BB 69/61
1 SB 1
Home Away
68 GP 72
39 (57.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (44.4%)
10 (14.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (11.1%)
29 (42.6%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (37.5%)
11 (16.2%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.9%)
22 (32.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (27.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 2-5 record and had a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP.
