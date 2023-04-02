Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate (2022)
- Muncy hit .196 with 22 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 91 walks.
- Muncy reached base via a hit in 71 of 140 games last season (50.7%), including multiple hits in 12.9% of those games (18 of them).
- He hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy drove in a run in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), including 18 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.9%). He had three or more RBIs in eight games.
- He scored in 56 of 140 games last year (40.0%), including 13 multi-run games (9.3%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.211
|AVG
|.182
|.300
|OBP
|.356
|.408
|SLG
|.360
|23
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|10
|34
|RBI
|35
|72/30
|K/BB
|69/61
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|39 (57.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (44.4%)
|10 (14.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (11.1%)
|29 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (37.5%)
|11 (16.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (13.9%)
|22 (32.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (27.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 2-5 record and had a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP.
