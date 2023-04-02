LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

James put up 18 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 123-111 win versus the Timberwolves.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 29.0 24.1 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.2 Assists 5.5 6.8 5.7 PRA 39.5 44.2 38 PR 32.5 37.4 32.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.4



LeBron James Insights vs. the Rockets

James is responsible for taking 16.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.2 per game.

James is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

Giving up 118.8 points per game, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 41.2 rebounds per contest, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Rockets are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the NBA, conceding 14.6 makes per game.

LeBron James vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 36 48 8 9 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.