Toyota Center is where the Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) and Houston Rockets (19-59) will match up on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. LeBron James and Alperen Sengun are players to watch for the Lakers and Rockets, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their previous game versus the Timberwolves, 123-111, on Friday. Davis was their leading scorer with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 38 17 0 1 2 0 LeBron James 18 10 6 1 2 1 Austin Reaves 15 6 2 0 0 2

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis averages 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 2 blocked shots.

James posts 29 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jarred Vanderbilt leads the Lakers at 7.7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.5 assists and 8.1 points.

Malik Beasley posts 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 24.8 11.3 2.4 1 1.1 0.2 Austin Reaves 18.5 4.1 5.8 0.5 0.1 1.2 D'Angelo Russell 15.2 2 5.5 0.8 0.7 2.2 Dennis Schroder 13 2.4 3.4 0.7 0.2 1 Jarred Vanderbilt 6.6 6.7 1.6 1.1 0.2 0.4

