The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) face the Houston Rockets (19-59) on April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Watch Lakers vs. Rockets with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 26-11 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fourth.

The 116.5 points per game the Lakers put up are just 2.3 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.8).

Los Angeles is 28-6 when scoring more than 118.8 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are posting 116.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 116.4 points per contest.

At home, Los Angeles is surrendering 5.3 fewer points per game (113.9) than in road games (119.2).

The Lakers are sinking 10.9 threes per game with a 34.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 0.6 more threes and 1.2% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Lakers Injuries