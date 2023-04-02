The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) have three players on the injury report, including LeBron James, for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (19-59) at Toyota Center on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lakers came out on top in their last game 123-111 against the Timberwolves on Friday. Anthony Davis' team-high 38 points paced the Lakers in the win.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.3 12.4 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 29 8.4 6.8

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up 116.5 points per game, just 2.3 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 118.8 points, it is 28-6.

The Lakers have been racking up 115.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Los Angeles hits 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) while shooting 34.2% from deep (26th in the NBA). It is making 1.9 fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.3%.

The Lakers score 111.2 points per 100 possessions (22nd in the league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -11.5 236

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.