The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) play the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -10.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 39 times.
  • The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Lakers have gone 39-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Los Angeles has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 16 (61.5%) of those contests.
  • Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 39 50.6% 116.5 227 116.5 235.3 232.1
Rockets 30 38.5% 110.5 227 118.8 235.3 229.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-19-0).
  • The 116.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).
  • Los Angeles has a 27-7 record against the spread and a 28-6 record overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 39-38 0-0 39-38
Rockets 32-46 7-18 39-39

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Rockets
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 110.5
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
27-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-7
28-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 11-10
116.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.8
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
17-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 20-13
17-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.