Lakers vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) play the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.
Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-10.5
|232.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 39 times.
- The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers have gone 39-38-0 ATS this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 16 (61.5%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|39
|50.6%
|116.5
|227
|116.5
|235.3
|232.1
|Rockets
|30
|38.5%
|110.5
|227
|118.8
|235.3
|229.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-19-0).
- The 116.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).
- Los Angeles has a 27-7 record against the spread and a 28-6 record overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.
Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|39-38
|0-0
|39-38
|Rockets
|32-46
|7-18
|39-39
Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Lakers
|Rockets
|116.5
|110.5
|9
|29
|27-7
|14-7
|28-6
|11-10
|116.5
|118.8
|20
|28
|17-4
|20-13
|17-4
|14-19
