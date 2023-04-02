The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) play the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -10.5 232.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points 39 times.

The average total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers have gone 39-38-0 ATS this season.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 26 games this season and won 16 (61.5%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 39 50.6% 116.5 227 116.5 235.3 232.1 Rockets 30 38.5% 110.5 227 118.8 235.3 229.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Lakers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

In home games, Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread (20-19-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-19-0).

The 116.5 points per game the Lakers score are only 2.3 fewer points than the Rockets give up (118.8).

Los Angeles has a 27-7 record against the spread and a 28-6 record overall when scoring more than 118.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 39-38 0-0 39-38 Rockets 32-46 7-18 39-39

Lakers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Rockets 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 27-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-7 28-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 11-10 116.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.8 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 17-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-13 17-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.