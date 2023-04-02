Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) face the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Lakers vs. Rockets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 119 - Rockets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Rockets
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236)
- The Lakers' .494 ATS win percentage (38-36-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Rockets' .385 mark (30-44-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents are more successful (50% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (49.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 16-10, while the Rockets are 16-57 as moneyline underdogs.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA with 116.5 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.5 points allowed per contest.
- The Lakers are dishing out 25.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Lakers have been missing the mark in terms of threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.2%).
- So far this season, Los Angeles has taken 65.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 34.9% from beyond the arc (24.9% of the team's baskets).
