The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) face the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Lakers vs. Rockets Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Rockets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Rockets

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 11.5)

Rockets (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Lakers' .494 ATS win percentage (38-36-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Rockets' .385 mark (30-44-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Houston and its opponents are more successful (50% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (49.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 16-10, while the Rockets are 16-57 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is ninth in the NBA with 116.5 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.5 points allowed per contest.

The Lakers are dishing out 25.1 dimes per game, which ranks them 16th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers have been missing the mark in terms of threes this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA in three-pointers made per game (10.6) and fifth-worst in three-point percentage (34.2%).

So far this season, Los Angeles has taken 65.1% two-pointers, accounting for 75.1% of the team's baskets. It has shot 34.9% from beyond the arc (24.9% of the team's baskets).

