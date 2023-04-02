The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) match up with the Houston Rockets (19-59) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup.

Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.5 (20th in the NBA).

The Rockets have a -648 scoring differential, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.5 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 118.8 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 227 points per game between them, nine fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 235.3 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 38-36-3 ATS record so far this year.

Houston is 29-43-6 ATS this year.

Lakers and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 -473 Rockets - - -

