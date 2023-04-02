Lakers vs. Rockets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) match up with the Houston Rockets (19-59) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The matchup airs on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Rockets matchup.
Lakers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Lakers vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Rockets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-11.5)
|236
|-625
|+470
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-11.5)
|236.5
|-650
|+475
|Tipico
|-
|233.5
|+450
|-600
Lakers vs. Rockets Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) and giving up 116.5 (20th in the NBA).
- The Rockets have a -648 scoring differential, falling short by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.5 points per game, 29th in the league, and are allowing 118.8 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA.
- These two teams are scoring 227 points per game between them, nine fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams average 235.3 points per game combined, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 38-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Houston is 29-43-6 ATS this year.
Lakers and Rockets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1000
|-473
|Rockets
|-
|-
|-
