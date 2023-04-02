Kings vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Canucks were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing.
Kings vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-120)
|Canucks (+100)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 65.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (25-13).
- Los Angeles has a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- In 38 of 76 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.
Kings vs. Canucks Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|256 (9th)
|Goals
|254 (11th)
|238 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|276 (27th)
|63 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|57 (9th)
|62 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|64 (28th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kings offense's 256 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- On defense, the Kings have conceded 238 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +18.
