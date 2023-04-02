The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10), coming off a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken, visit the Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Canucks were defeated by the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in their most recent outing.

Kings vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

ESPN+, SNP, and BSW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-120) Canucks (+100) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 65.8% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (25-13).

Los Angeles has a 23-12 record (winning 65.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In 38 of 76 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to finish above 6.5 goals.

Kings vs. Canucks Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 256 (9th) Goals 254 (11th) 238 (17th) Goals Allowed 276 (27th) 63 (4th) Power Play Goals 57 (9th) 62 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 64 (28th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles went over in three of its last 10 games.

The Kings have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is 0.2 higher than their season-long average.

The Kings offense's 256 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

On defense, the Kings have conceded 238 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The team is ranked 13th in goal differential at +18.

