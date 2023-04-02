Kings vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) face off at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.
In the last 10 contests, the Kings have registered a 6-2-2 record after putting up 35 total goals (nine power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 32.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.
Kings vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday
Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Canucks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)
- Total Pick: Over (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.0)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are 44-22-10 overall and 10-10-20 in overtime matchups.
- In the 27 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (good for 37 points).
- The nine times this season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-5-3 (five points).
- Los Angeles has scored two goals in 14 games this season (4-7-3 record, 11 points).
- The Kings are 39-6-4 in the 49 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 82 points).
- In the 26 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-10-2 record (30 points).
- In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-4-4 (18 points).
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|11th
|3.37
|Goals Scored
|3.39
|10th
|16th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.68
|28th
|10th
|32.6
|Shots
|30
|22nd
|4th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|13th
|4th
|25.1%
|Power Play %
|23%
|9th
|23rd
|75.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.3%
|32nd
Kings vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
