The Los Angeles Kings (44-22-10) and Vancouver Canucks (34-34-7) face off at Rogers Arena on Sunday, April 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNP, and BSW. The Kings defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-1 in their last outing, while the Canucks are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames.

In the last 10 contests, the Kings have registered a 6-2-2 record after putting up 35 total goals (nine power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a success rate of 32.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 20 goals in those games.

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Sunday's contest.

Kings vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest expects a final score of Kings 4, Canucks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-120)

Kings (-120) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.0)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 44-22-10 overall and 10-10-20 in overtime matchups.

In the 27 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 15-5-7 record (good for 37 points).

The nine times this season the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-5-3 (five points).

Los Angeles has scored two goals in 14 games this season (4-7-3 record, 11 points).

The Kings are 39-6-4 in the 49 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 82 points).

In the 26 games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 14-10-2 record (30 points).

In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 7-4-4 (18 points).

Kings Rank Kings AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 11th 3.37 Goals Scored 3.39 10th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.68 28th 10th 32.6 Shots 30 22nd 4th 28 Shots Allowed 30.7 13th 4th 25.1% Power Play % 23% 9th 23rd 75.3% Penalty Kill % 71.3% 32nd

Kings vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

ESPN+, SNP, and BSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

