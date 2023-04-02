The Los Angeles Kings (off a victory in their last game) and the Vancouver Canucks (off a defeat) will clash on Sunday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

You can watch ESPN+, SNP, and BSW to see the Canucks try to take down the Kings.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Kings vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/18/2023 Kings Canucks 3-2 (F/SO) VAN 11/18/2022 Canucks Kings 4-1 VAN

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 17th in goals against, allowing 238 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (256 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kings have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kings have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Anze Kopitar 76 26 40 66 45 44 56.3% Adrian Kempe 76 36 21 57 37 23 31.4% Phillip Danault 76 18 35 53 27 25 54.3% Viktor Arvidsson 71 24 29 53 31 17 41.3%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks give up 3.7 goals per game (276 in total), 27th in the NHL.

With 254 goals (3.4 per game), the Canucks have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 games, the Canucks have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Canucks Key Players