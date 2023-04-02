The Los Angeles Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 123-111 win over the Timberwolves (his previous action) Vanderbilt posted 12 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Vanderbilt, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 6.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.7 6.7 Assists -- 2.5 1.6 PRA -- 18.3 14.9 PR 13.5 15.8 13.3 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Rockets

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Allowing 118.8 points per game, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the Rockets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 35 13 10 5 0 0 2 1/5/2023 31 5 9 5 0 0 2 10/26/2022 19 6 8 2 0 0 0 10/24/2022 32 13 11 2 0 1 1

