Jarred Vanderbilt Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Rockets - April 2
The Los Angeles Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt included, match up versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
With prop bets in place for Vanderbilt, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|6.5
|8.1
|6.6
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.7
|6.7
|Assists
|--
|2.5
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|18.3
|14.9
|PR
|13.5
|15.8
|13.3
|3PM
|0.5
|0.4
|0.4
Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Rockets
- Vanderbilt's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- Allowing 118.8 points per game, the Rockets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- Allowing 26 assists per game, the Rockets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.
- Allowing 14.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the league.
Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/15/2023
|35
|13
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1/5/2023
|31
|5
|9
|5
|0
|0
|2
|10/26/2022
|19
|6
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10/24/2022
|32
|13
|11
|2
|0
|1
|1
