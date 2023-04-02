On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.

He ranked second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.

In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman had at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 163 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 22 of them (13.5%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), Freeman drove in a run, and 25 of those games (15.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in eight contests.

He came around to score 86 times in 163 games (52.8%) last season, including 30 occasions when he scored more than once (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 79 GP 80 .305 AVG .338 .402 OBP .425 .466 SLG .547 28 XBH 42 9 HR 12 45 RBI 55 48/49 K/BB 54/47 3 SB 10 Home Away 81 GP 82 56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%) 24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%) 38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%) 10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%) 32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

