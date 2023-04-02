On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)

  • Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.
  • He ranked second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
  • In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman had at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 163 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 22 of them (13.5%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), Freeman drove in a run, and 25 of those games (15.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in eight contests.
  • He came around to score 86 times in 163 games (52.8%) last season, including 30 occasions when he scored more than once (18.4%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
79 GP 80
.305 AVG .338
.402 OBP .425
.466 SLG .547
28 XBH 42
9 HR 12
45 RBI 55
48/49 K/BB 54/47
3 SB 10
Home Away
81 GP 82
56 (69.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 62 (75.6%)
24 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 34 (41.5%)
38 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Run 48 (58.5%)
10 (12.3%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (14.6%)
32 (39.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 32 (39.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Davies starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
  • In 27 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP.
