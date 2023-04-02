Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate (2022)
- Freeman had an OBP of .414 and slugged .508.
- He ranked second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action last season.
- In 118 of 163 games last season (72.4%) Freeman had at least one hit, and in 58 of those contests (35.6%) he picked up more than one.
- Including the 163 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 22 of them (13.5%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 64 of 163 games last season (39.3%), Freeman drove in a run, and 25 of those games (15.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in eight contests.
- He came around to score 86 times in 163 games (52.8%) last season, including 30 occasions when he scored more than once (18.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|80
|.305
|AVG
|.338
|.402
|OBP
|.425
|.466
|SLG
|.547
|28
|XBH
|42
|9
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|55
|48/49
|K/BB
|54/47
|3
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|82
|56 (69.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|62 (75.6%)
|24 (29.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|34 (41.5%)
|38 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|48 (58.5%)
|10 (12.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (14.6%)
|32 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|32 (39.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Francisco Giants.
- In 27 games last season he put together a 2-5 record and had a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP.
