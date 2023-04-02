The Calgary Flames (35-26-15, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-43-10, losers of seven straight). The contest on Sunday, April 2 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.

The Ducks have totaled 23 goals during their last 10 games, while conceding 45 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (15.4%). They are 1-8-1 over those games.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Flames 5, Ducks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Flames (-580)

Flames (-580) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-3.5)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 10-10-20 record in overtime games this season and a 23-43-10 overall record.

In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.

This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they've earned two points (0-16-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 34 games, earning 44 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 63 games, going 15-39-9 to register 39 points.

Flames Rank Flames AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.47 31st 14th 3.07 Goals Allowed 4.07 32nd 2nd 35.5 Shots 28.5 28th 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 20th 20.3% Power Play % 16% 31st 8th 81.8% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 30th

Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC

ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

