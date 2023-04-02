Ducks vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
The Calgary Flames (35-26-15, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-43-10, losers of seven straight). The contest on Sunday, April 2 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.
The Ducks have totaled 23 goals during their last 10 games, while conceding 45 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that span have netted four power-play goals (15.4%). They are 1-8-1 over those games.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Ducks vs. Flames Predictions for Sunday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Flames 5, Ducks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Flames (-580)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Flames (-3.5)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 10-10-20 record in overtime games this season and a 23-43-10 overall record.
- In the 23 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 29 points.
- This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in 18 games and they've earned two points (0-16-2) in those contests.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 34 games, earning 44 points from those contests.
- Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents in 63 games, going 15-39-9 to register 39 points.
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|18th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|31st
|14th
|3.07
|Goals Allowed
|4.07
|32nd
|2nd
|35.5
|Shots
|28.5
|28th
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|20th
|20.3%
|Power Play %
|16%
|31st
|8th
|81.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.7%
|30th
Ducks vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
