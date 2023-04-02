The Calgary Flames (35-26-15, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-43-10, losers of seven in a row). The matchup on Sunday, April 2 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.

Ducks vs. Flames Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-490) Ducks (+390) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 70 times this season, and won 18, or 25.7%, of those games.

Anaheim has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +390 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 39 of 76 times.

Ducks vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 240 (18th) Goals 188 (31st) 233 (14th) Goals Allowed 309 (32nd) 48 (17th) Power Play Goals 34 (30th) 46 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 69 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.7.

The Ducks' 188 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks have allowed 4.1 goals per game, 309 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -121.

