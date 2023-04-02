Ducks vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (35-26-15, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-43-10, losers of seven in a row). The matchup on Sunday, April 2 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC.
Ducks vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-490)
|Ducks (+390)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 70 times this season, and won 18, or 25.7%, of those games.
- Anaheim has a record of 1-3 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +390 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 20.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 39 of 76 times.
Ducks vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|240 (18th)
|Goals
|188 (31st)
|233 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|309 (32nd)
|48 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (30th)
|46 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|69 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.4 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.7.
- The Ducks' 188 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have allowed 4.1 goals per game, 309 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -121.
