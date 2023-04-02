How to Watch the Ducks vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two teams on streaks will collide when the Calgary Flames (three straight victories) host the Anaheim Ducks (seven consecutive defeats) on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.
ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC will show this Flames versus Ducks matchup.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/21/2023
|Ducks
|Flames
|5-1 CGY
|3/10/2023
|Flames
|Ducks
|3-1 ANA
|12/23/2022
|Ducks
|Flames
|3-2 (F/OT) CGY
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have allowed 309 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- With 188 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-8-1 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 23 goals over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|75
|22
|37
|59
|70
|29
|41.6%
|Troy Terry
|66
|21
|35
|56
|25
|42
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|76
|10
|33
|43
|45
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|75
|16
|26
|42
|31
|25
|41.7%
|Ryan Strome
|76
|14
|22
|36
|38
|29
|44%
Flames Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Flames are allowing 233 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
- The Flames' 240 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Flames are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that span.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|76
|33
|36
|69
|30
|35
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|74
|21
|42
|63
|32
|37
|56.3%
|Nazem Kadri
|76
|23
|29
|52
|45
|32
|47.3%
|Mikael Backlund
|76
|17
|35
|52
|40
|57
|51.2%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|73
|15
|35
|50
|57
|33
|33.3%
