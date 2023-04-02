Two teams on streaks will collide when the Calgary Flames (three straight victories) host the Anaheim Ducks (seven consecutive defeats) on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC will show this Flames versus Ducks matchup.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SNW, and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/21/2023 Ducks Flames 5-1 CGY
3/10/2023 Flames Ducks 3-1 ANA
12/23/2022 Ducks Flames 3-2 (F/OT) CGY

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks have allowed 309 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
  • With 188 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-8-1 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 23 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 75 22 37 59 70 29 41.6%
Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100%
Cam Fowler 76 10 33 43 45 34 -
Mason McTavish 75 16 26 42 31 25 41.7%
Ryan Strome 76 14 22 36 38 29 44%

Flames Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Flames are allowing 233 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
  • The Flames' 240 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Flames are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tyler Toffoli 76 33 36 69 30 35 58.3%
Elias Lindholm 74 21 42 63 32 37 56.3%
Nazem Kadri 76 23 29 52 45 32 47.3%
Mikael Backlund 76 17 35 52 40 57 51.2%
Jonathan Huberdeau 73 15 35 50 57 33 33.3%

