Two teams on streaks will collide when the Calgary Flames (three straight victories) host the Anaheim Ducks (seven consecutive defeats) on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Ducks vs. Flames Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Ducks Flames 5-1 CGY 3/10/2023 Flames Ducks 3-1 ANA 12/23/2022 Ducks Flames 3-2 (F/OT) CGY

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have allowed 309 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

With 188 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks are 1-8-1 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 45 goals (4.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 23 goals over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 75 22 37 59 70 29 41.6% Troy Terry 66 21 35 56 25 42 100% Cam Fowler 76 10 33 43 45 34 - Mason McTavish 75 16 26 42 31 25 41.7% Ryan Strome 76 14 22 36 38 29 44%

Flames Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Flames are allowing 233 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The Flames' 240 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Flames are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Flames have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.1 goals-per-game average (41 total) over that span.

Flames Key Players