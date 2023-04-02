When the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) and Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) face off in an early-season game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 2, Noah Syndergaard will get the nod for the Dodgers, while the Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies to the mound. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers won 111, or 69.4%, of the 160 games they played as favorites last season.

The Dodgers had a record of 61-29, a 67.8% win rate, when they were favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .454 at home.

The Diamondbacks were victorious in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Diamondbacks came away with a win 12 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing on the road last season (102 total in road contests).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) David Peralta 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Max Muncy 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

