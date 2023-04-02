Zach Davies will try to shut down Mookie Betts and company when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers ranked fifth-best in MLB play last season with 212 total home runs.

Last year the Dodgers ranked second in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage.

Los Angeles drew five or more walks in 52 games last season, and it finished 41-11 in those contests.

Arizona scored 702 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.

Last year the Dodgers had a league-best .333 on-base percentage.

Los Angeles had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.81 last year, first-best in baseball.

The Dodgers had a combined WHIP of just 1.050 as a pitching staff, which was the first-best in baseball last season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Syndergaard will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.

The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-2 Home Julio Urías Zac Gallen 3/31/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-1 Home Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies - Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies - Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.