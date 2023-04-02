How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Zach Davies will try to shut down Mookie Betts and company when the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers ranked fifth-best in MLB play last season with 212 total home runs.
- Last year the Dodgers ranked second in MLB with a .441 slugging percentage.
- Los Angeles drew five or more walks in 52 games last season, and it finished 41-11 in those contests.
- Arizona scored 702 runs (4.3 per game) last season, which ranked 14th in MLB.
- Last year the Dodgers had a league-best .333 on-base percentage.
- Los Angeles had a 9.1 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, fifth-best in baseball.
- Los Angeles' pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.81 last year, first-best in baseball.
- The Dodgers had a combined WHIP of just 1.050 as a pitching staff, which was the first-best in baseball last season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Noah Syndergaard will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Zac Gallen
|3/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Home
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/3/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Ryan Feltner
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
