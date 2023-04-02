Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-1 and heavily favors the Dodgers to take home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 2.

The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 1.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers entered a game as favorites 160 times last season and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.

Los Angeles had a record of 61-29, a 67.8% win rate, when it was favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.

The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).

Dodgers Schedule