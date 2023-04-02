Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-1 and heavily favors the Dodgers to take home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 2.
The Dodgers will look to Noah Syndergaard against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 1.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers entered a game as favorites 160 times last season and won 111, or 69.4%, of those games.
- Los Angeles had a record of 61-29, a 67.8% win rate, when it was favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers last season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- With the top offense in baseball last season, Los Angeles plated 847 runs, 5.2 per contest.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 8-2
|Julio Urías vs Zac Gallen
|March 31
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-1
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|-
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
