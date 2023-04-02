Dennis Schroder and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will face the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Schroder, in his last game, had 11 points, six assists and two steals in a 123-111 win over the Timberwolves.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Schroder, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.8 13.0 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.4 Assists 2.5 4.6 3.4 PRA -- 19.9 18.8 PR 12.5 15.3 15.4 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Lakers average the eighth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Rockets have allowed 118.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 41.2 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Rockets are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.0 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the NBA, allowing 14.6 makes per game.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 25 16 2 0 0 0 0 1/16/2023 33 9 2 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.