David Peralta -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.

In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta got a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.

He came around to score 34 times in 135 games (25.2%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 59 .242 AVG .261 .309 OBP .339 .398 SLG .433 25 XBH 20 5 HR 7 32 RBI 27 58/22 K/BB 56/24 1 SB 0 Home Away 73 GP 62 41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%) 25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)