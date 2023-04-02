David Peralta -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate (2022)

  • Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta got a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He came around to score 34 times in 135 games (25.2%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
72 GP 59
.242 AVG .261
.309 OBP .339
.398 SLG .433
25 XBH 20
5 HR 7
32 RBI 27
58/22 K/BB 56/24
1 SB 0
Home Away
73 GP 62
41 (56.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (59.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.6%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (27.4%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.7%)
25 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (29.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.