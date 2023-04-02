David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
David Peralta -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate (2022)
- Peralta hit .251 with 30 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- In 57.8% of his games last year (78 of 135), Peralta got a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.5%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 11 of 135 games in 2022 (8.1%), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.9% of his 135 games a year ago, Peralta picked up an RBI (43 times). He also had 13 games with multiple RBIs (9.6%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
- He came around to score 34 times in 135 games (25.2%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (3.7%).
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|59
|.242
|AVG
|.261
|.309
|OBP
|.339
|.398
|SLG
|.433
|25
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|32
|RBI
|27
|58/22
|K/BB
|56/24
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|62
|41 (56.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (59.7%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.6%)
|17 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (27.4%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.7%)
|25 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|18 (29.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff was 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together a 2-5 record.
