D'Angelo Russell will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Houston Rockets.

In a 123-111 win over the Timberwolves (his previous game) Russell posted 12 points, 10 assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Russell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.9 18.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 6.7 PRA 25.5 27.3 27.8 PR 19.5 21 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Rockets

The Lakers average the sixth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.8 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.8 points per contest.

On the boards, the Rockets are fourth in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets allow 26 assists per contest, 22nd-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked last in the NBA, giving up 14.6 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 34 18 1 7 3 0 1 1/23/2023 42 30 3 7 6 0 2 1/21/2023 31 23 1 8 4 0 1 1/8/2023 33 22 3 6 4 0 0 11/5/2022 27 13 6 4 1 0 2

