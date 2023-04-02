Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Taylor picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 120 games played (54.2%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (17.5%).

He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 120), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 31 of 120 games last season (25.8%), Taylor picked up an RBI, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He came around to score 38 times in 120 games (31.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 61 .222 AVG .225 .320 OBP .300 .378 SLG .374 16 XBH 22 6 HR 4 23 RBI 20 73/22 K/BB 87/24 6 SB 4 Home Away 55 GP 65 30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%) 9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%) 23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%) 6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%) 15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)