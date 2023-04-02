Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)
- Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
- Taylor picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 120 games played (54.2%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (17.5%).
- He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 120), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31 of 120 games last season (25.8%), Taylor picked up an RBI, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He came around to score 38 times in 120 games (31.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|.222
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.300
|.378
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|22
|6
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|20
|73/22
|K/BB
|87/24
|6
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|65
|30 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.8%)
|9 (16.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.5%)
|23 (41.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (23.1%)
|6 (10.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.2%)
|15 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
- Last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 2-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.