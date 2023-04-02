Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chris Taylor At The Plate (2022)

  • Taylor hit .224 with 25 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
  • Taylor picked up at least one hit 65 times last year in 120 games played (54.2%), including multiple hits on 21 occasions (17.5%).
  • He homered in 8.3% of his games in 2022 (10 of 120), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31 of 120 games last season (25.8%), Taylor picked up an RBI, and 10 of those games (8.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He came around to score 38 times in 120 games (31.7%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 61
.222 AVG .225
.320 OBP .300
.378 SLG .374
16 XBH 22
6 HR 4
23 RBI 20
73/22 K/BB 87/24
6 SB 4
55 GP 65
30 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.8%)
9 (16.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.5%)
23 (41.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (23.1%)
6 (10.9%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.2%)
15 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (24.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Davies will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the San Francisco Giants.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 2-5 record.
