Austin Reaves' Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 123-111 win over the Timberwolves (his last game) Reaves produced 15 points and six rebounds.

Let's break down Reaves' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.4 18.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.1 Assists 3.5 3.2 5.8 PRA 22.5 18.7 28.4 PR 18.5 15.5 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.2



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Rockets

Reaves is responsible for attempting 6.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's connected on 1.3 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Rockets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 102.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.7 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Rockets are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 118.8 points per game.

The Rockets give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league.

The Rockets are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 26.0 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are last in the league, allowing 14.6 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 27 24 4 7 1 0 1

